Updated: NSCDC arrests siblings, impound gallons of petroleum products in Badagry

By Bose Adelaja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, Friday paraded two siblings who specialised in ferrying suspected petroleum products from Badagry to Seme Border and its environs.

The suspects Jelly, 30, and Gebly Abiodun, 30, were apprehended at about 8.10 pm on Thursday at Gberefu, Sand Beach in Badagry on their way to sail 120 gallons laden with suspected petroleum products to Seme Border.

Apart from the suspected petroleum product, the Corps also impounded a locally made flying boat and Suzuki boat engine from the suspects.

The Lagos Commandant of NSCDC Fasiu Adeyinka said the arrest was made after a tip-off.

Parading the suspects at the Badagry office of the NSCDC, the Commandant urged residents to always supply useful information to the Corps to enable the officers to fight petroleum vandalism to the barest minimum.

He promised that the officers will not rest on their oars so that Badagry will be rid of crime.

However, both suspects who were residents of Ajido, Badagry said they were ignorant of the crime.

Taye and Abiodun who claimed they were natives of Topo in Badagry said they were local fishermen who were contracted by a traditional leader in the community to sail the product to Seme Border at the rate of N500 per gallon.

The siblings said after the negotiations were sealed on Wednesday, they hired the flying boat from an undisclosed source while the Chief was to meet them at the Border to dispose of the product and gave them their own part of the money.

The suspects said the chief invited them to a filling station in Ajindo where the fully loaded gallons were handed over to them assuring them that all that necessary arrangement for the safe delivery of the product to Seme had been concluded.

Abiodun a father of four said with the assurance by the chief, they headed for Seme by water unknown to them that they will end up being apprehended by a team of Anti-Vandals.

The suspects said they decided to find an alternative means of livelihood since Lagos water is polluted and does no longer encourage local fishing. “We were fishermen but the business is no longer lucrative since the waters have been polluted,” they chorused.

They claimed that the chief and his accomplices have been on the run but the Commandant said the Command will leave no stone unturned to unravel the matter.

Adeyinka said the suspects and the exhibits will be handed over to appropriate authorities for further investigations. He said, “Badagry is precious to us and there is no way we’ll allow evil to thrive in the area. Further investigations will be carried out on the suspects,” he added.

