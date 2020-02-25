Vanguard Logo

UPDATED: Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Iran’s deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus; he had previously looked unwell during a press conference.

Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic.

“The Coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, said in a tweet.

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

