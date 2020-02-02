UNILAG College of Medicine gets medicus foundation scholars

Kindly Share This Story:

Medicus Foundation, a new charity organization aimed at supporting the development of medical education in Nigeria, unveiled its first gesture at the UNILAG College of Medicine Idi Araba last weekend.

The organization was formed by a group of UNILAG alumni – part of the graduating medical and dental students of the year 2003.

Although it is believed that the authorities should continue to drive excellence, the group said it is time to look back as individuals and pay back their alma mater.

The Chairman of the foundation, Dr.Victor Fakeye, as a student, enjoyed Shell scholarship and he discovered it went a long way to relieve his financial burden as a student.

The UNILAG graduating class of 2003, known as the yearbook committee YBC 2003, established the YBC Scholarship to recognize three recipients.

The recipients this year, Olufemi Stephen Ojo Oluseye, Deborah Oluwaseun Ojo and John Nnanyeyere Nwokocha, who will be referred to as Medicus Scholars, will receive bursary every year as long as they fulfill the conditions which include maintaining excellent educational record.

It will be a yearly award for three recipients each year. Every year, another set of three medical and dental students will be selected from 200 level intake, therefore it will be six recipients next year, nine the following year and eventually three recipients of the award in every dental and medical students of the institution.

Those who graced the presentation of the award to the recipients include the Provost, Faculty of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof. F.E Lesi, and Dr. Oluwatosin Adenuga, one of the trustees and Financial Secretary.

