Uniform exams now prerequisite for WAEC registration in Enugu — Govt

By Dennis Agbo

Enugu state government has disclosed that henceforth, only Senior Secondary, SS II, students who took uniform promotional examination would be qualified to register for West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, in their SS III levels.

The state government said the new policy is inclusive of all public, private and mission secondary schools in the state.

Uniform examination is a general test for all students in the state aimed at bridging the curriculum gap among schools and encourage efficient coverage of scheme of work among teachers in different schools.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze made the disclosure in a with newsmen in Enugu, on Thursday.

READ ALSO: WAEC delists 37 Secondary Schools in Benue for malpractices

He said that the government was worried about “miracle centers”, a situation where students withdraw from their schools to enroll in lesson centres, onward to the “miracle schools” where they are promised of making their papers during WAEC examinations.

Eze lamented that the situation has degenerated to the level where parents encourage their wards to cheat and pass examinations.

“We’ve looked at these issues and the only way is to strengthen our assessment system to know what we have learned or have not learned. The authentic assessment will identify the strength and weaknesses of our children and we have put measures in place to ensure that schools comply with the assessment system.

“We’ve made it clear that all schools, both mission and private, must participate in our uniform examinations. Those who pass the examination in SS II will be submitted to WAEC for registration,” Eze said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the ministry in conjunction with the state Ministry of Justice has established the Education Court to try education offenders in the state.

Eze said that such offenses include the operation of unapproved schools, examination malpractices and collusions in aiding of untoward educational practices.

“Henceforth, every supervisor will sign an undertaking and if found wanting, he or she will be charged to education court. So the court is not only for private schools but for every offender of educational policies, including staff of the Ministry and the teachers, even the commissioner and collection of illegal levies,” Eze stated.

