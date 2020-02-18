UNICEF urges stakeholders to ensure safe learning environment in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged all stakeholders in the education sector to intensify efforts toward ensuring safe learning environment for the Nigerian children to achieve their great potentials.

Mr Muntaka Mukhtar, UNICEF Education Specialist, made the call on Tuesday in Katsina during a one-day workshop on Dissemination of Research Findings on Impact of Violence in Schools on Girls Education in Nigeria.

The workshop was organized by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF.

Mukhtar further urged government at all levels to ensure adequate funding to support children education for better tomorrow, saying that no nation can develop without investing in children education.

According to him, stakeholders must continue to promote the rights and well being of all children, so that they can achieve greatness in life.

Mukhtar noted that violence whether physical, sexual, or of any kind, reduces children’s opportunities for proper learning in schools.

He, therefore, stressed the need to ensure that schools are made safe for learning and the rights of children fully protected.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, disclosed that no fewer than 1,963,571 children were enrolled into primary schools in the state in 2019.

Badamasi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Hajiya Halima Othman, said that 1,004,743 of those enrolled were males while 958,823 were girls.

He further reveled that the Pupil-Qualified Teacher Ratio (PQTR) in public primary schools stands at: 91:1, Junior Secondary Schools, 83:1, Senior Secondary Schools: 55:1.

According to him, the Pupils-Classroom Ratio (PCR) in primary schools is: 143:1, JSS, 84:1, SSS, 67:1.

He noted that the percentage of schools without source of water stands at 59 per cent for primary schools, 15 per cent, JSS, and 16 per cent for SSS.

The commissioner revealed that the Pupils-Toilet Ratio for primary schools, stands at: 183:1, JSS, 98:1, and SSS has 69:1.

He added that the percentage of schools without health facilities in the state stands at 28 per cent for primary schools, JSS, three per cent, and for Senior Secondary Schools is two per cent.

Badamasi assured that the state government would continue to ensure adequate funding for education, because of its for its importance to nation-building.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, SUBEB, Alhaji Lawal Buhari, said that the state government was addressing issues of violence in schools and investing heavily in the education sector. (NAN)

