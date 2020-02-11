Unemployment: NISDP equips 200,000 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme and Fortune Eromosele

The National Industrial Skills Development Program, NISDP, under the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, has equipped over 200,000 Nigerians nationwide with several trade works.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2019 National Industrial Skills Development Program, NISDP, in Abuja, yesterday, the Director General and Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari disclosed that since its inception, NISDP has equipped over 200,000 Nigerians nationwide and 18,000 from the FCT with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

According to him, over 11,000 Nigerians were equipped with skills in 9 trades namely, leather works, welding and fabrication, catering and event management, tiling, production and laying of interlock tiles, furniture making, domestic electrical writing and installation, solar energy installation, plumbing and pipefitting, autogelle and beauty care.

He maintained that in the FCT, 300 youths were trained in welding and fabrication, domestic electrical wiring and installation, catering and event management, solar energy installation, autogelle and beauty care.

Ari added that the organization believes that the intensity and the very practical nature of the training, which was 80 percent practical and 20 percent theory, they were equipped with the necessary skills and attitudes for them to thrive as employees or as entrepreneurs.

He said “our commitment to skills acquisition is premised on the fact that it remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy the best efforts of governmental and non-governmental approaches. There are countless reasons for us to worry as government, and as institutions vested with the arduous task of equipping Nigerians with the life skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“It will equally be difficult to separate rising criminality and harmful social vices that are being perpetrated by Nigerians because of unemployment and the attendant poverty.”

Furthermore, Ari appealed to State Governments, the Organized Private Sector (OPS), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Faith-Based Organisations, politicians and other stakeholders to collaborate with the ITF in efforts to train Nigerians.

“It could be way of sponsorship of additional trainees for our various skills programs, or by buying start-up packs for beneficiaries of the programs. Only through such collaborations will the Fund be able to train as many youths to impact the Nigerian environment.”

In his remarks the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, who was ably represented by the Permanent Secretary Political and Economic Affairs Office Mr. David Adejo said, it is governments effort to lift 100 million Nigerians from poverty to prosperity in 10 years, the government is building mechanisms and institutionalized processes, especially in the informal sector, that would give the Nigerian youth assurances that their energy and dynamism can and should be invested in making Nigeria a very productive nation.

He stated that to ensure that the youths can be provided support to translate the acquired skills to poverty reducing and job creating opportunities, government also has provided avenues to sustainability increase access to affordable credits through schemes such as the N250 billion CBN MSME fund, the Growth Enterprise and Empowerment Program, GEEP, and developing alternative collateral programs for SMEs.

“To further complement these efforts, the federal government has also initiated several social investment programs including the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), N-Power and National Home Grown School Feeding Program (NHGSFP) to reduce socio economic problems affecting the most vulnerable groups in our society. I am pleased to note that the National Social Investment Programs has touched a number of lives.”

Mustapha urged ITF to sustain the tempo of activities as skills acquisition is a major vehicle to the attainment of Federal Government goals and objectives, particularly as they relate to poverty and unemployment.

