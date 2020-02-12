Unemployed charged with trafficking 350g of Marijuana

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged 37 years old man, Adeniran Bolarinwa before a Federal High Court Lagos, for allegedly trading in 350g of Cannabis.

The defendant is being charged with drug trafficking in a suit marked FHC/L/11C/20.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 12, 2019.

Aernan alleged that the defendant was arrested under a bridge at Ojota new garage area of Lagos, while trading in Cannabis popularly known as Hemp.

According to prosecution, Hemp is a banned narcotics similar to Heroine and other restricted hard drugs which are listed as being prohibited in the NDLEA schedule.

The offence of drug trafficking contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The Act specifies a penalty of life imprisonment for any convicted offender.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: