Unaudited Accounts: Reps place NIMASA, NDIC on full status enquiry

summon Finance Minister for explanation

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday placed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, on full Status Enquiry, over non submission of audited accounts from 2015 to 2018.

Also placed on status enquiry was the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC for financial discrepancies which necessitated the summoning of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed for explanations.

The Committee took the resolution at its continued hearing of the “Deliberate and Reckless Refusal By Non Treasury and Partially Funded Agencies To Render their Audited Accounts from 2014 to 2018.”

The representative of the Auditor General of the Federation, Juluis Dung had at the session confirmed the non-receipt of the accounts from the agencies.

It will be recalled that the committee had last week summoned the Minister of State for Transport, Mrs. Gbemi Saraki with the permanent secretary of her ministry to give explanation on why the Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime and Safety Administration, Dakuku Peterside had continued to shun their invitation.

In response, the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Gambo Ahmed said that Peterside was outside the country on an international assignment.

Similarly, the committee also rejected the explanation made by Saraki on the reason for the non submission of the audited accounts of the agency.

The Executive Director ,Finance and Accounts., Bashir Jamiu had told the Committee that NIMASA had no management accounts to which the members expressed surprise.

“We cannot submit an audit from when we started. We must get the closing balance as at the last time we submitted the audit”, Jamiu said.

Expressing surprise, Wole Oke asked: “You have management accounts and you have audited accounts. Are you saying you don’t have management account for 2012 to 2016. It will be very embarrassing for an agency like NIMASA not to have a management account from 2012 to 2018 then what are you doing there?”

He then asked that the agency should be placed on full status enquiry.

On NDIC accounts, the chairman said the last time the NDIC submitted its audited accounts was in 2016, saying that nothing has been heard about 2017 and 2018.

The members of the committee then agreed to summon the Minister of Finance for further explanations on the NDIC accounts.

