Umar seeks redeeming win for Nasarawa, Bala says it’s Enyimba’s day

Two sides with contrasting forms in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba FC and Nasarawa United clash this Sunday in one of ten Matchday 22 fixtures.

Enyimba FC heads to Lafia riding a wave of five wins from as many while Nasarawa has managed just a win in the last four fixtures.

Nasarawa United have been inconsistent all through the season and will seek to improve their fortunes against an Enyimba side that is on a five-game winning streak.

The encounter may prove to be a herculean task for the Solid Miners against the Peoples Elephants who are expected to parade joint top scorer in the league, Victor Mbaoma and his partner Stanley Dimgba with a Coach that’s gradually stamping his genre on the Aba side.

In the reverse fixture, Austin Oladapo’s brace made sure Enyimba defeated Nasarawa United 3-1 on the opening day fixture of the NPFL.

Nasarawa United’s goalkeeper and assistant captain, Umar Danlami, believes the game against Enyimba will be a true test of his side’s character for which a win will be a pointer that they want to leave the unflattering end of the table.

Umar, a former Enyimba goaltender, however, expressed confidence that the Solid Miners will grind out a positive results on Sunday.

“Enyimba is a good side no doubt and the game will be very difficult as the result of this game will test our true character if we are psychologically ready to leave the drop zone or not.

“We’ve been playing good football all these while but unfortunately we’ve not been lucky with results, but with the spirit in our camp I have no doubt that we will surely win on Sunday,” he concluded.

Enyimba’s Reuben Bala is seeking an outright win for his side to continue their fine run of form. “Nasarawa United is a very good side but we will go for total victory as we seek to move up the table”, Bala told www.npfl.ng

Both teams will have the full compliments of their players as Abubakar Lawal, Anas Yusuf and Esosa Igbinoba are expected to lead the charges for Nasarawa United while the trio of Dimgba, Mbaoma and Abdulrahman Bashir are expected to get the goals for the People’s Elephant.

Enyimba is currently placed fifth on the log with 30 points from 17 games while Nasarawa United are 19th with 19 points from 20 games. The solid Miners have recorded 3 loses at home this season.

