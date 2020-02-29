UK Prime Minister’s girlfriend Carrie Symonds is pregnant

Kindly Share This Story:

Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are engaged and expecting a baby in early summer.

The Prime Minister is already a father-of-five, however, this will be the first child born to his 31-year-old partner.

Mr Johnson recently finalised his divorce with estranged wife Marina Wheeler, with whom he has two daughters and two sons.

While he was still married, he began dating PR guru and Tory adviser Ms Symonds, and the couple is believed to have been dating for close to two years.

A spokesperson for the couple said tonight: ‘The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.’

Ms Symonds and Mr Johnson, who live together in Number 10, recently arrived back from a luxury Caribbean vacation in Mustique.

The couple’s relationship has been firmly in the public spotlight, and a row in her Camberwell flat during last summer’s Tory leadership election wobbled Mr Johnson’s bid for the top job.

Yesterday, it emerged Ms Symonds had hired a media professional to handle her communications and help on her campaigns as she molds into the role of the UK’s first lady.

Ms Symonds is the first unmarried partner of an incumbent British prime minister.

The couple already share a dog, Dilyn, together with the PM saying that he helped keep his stress down during the election campaign.

Previous prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair both had Downing Street babies, Florence and Leo, respectively.

Daily Mail

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: