A presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress, APC, who migrated to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the APC presidential primaries in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has hailed the Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa governorship election, saying it gladdens the heart when justice is done.

He said: “The verdict of the Supreme Court in declaring the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the election and in effect, Senator Duoye Diri as the governor-elect of Bayelsa State is a victory for democracy. I salute the Justices for upholding the rule of law.

“This is how things should be. The justices demonstrated that there are still good judges in our country. PDP won the election and the learned justices have now proven that.

“I congratulate our governor-elect. I hope this kind of justice would also be done in Imo State. We hope the apex court would review its judgement on Imo.

“This is a well-deserved victory to PDP and its gubernatorial candidate, Senator Duoye Diri. The Supreme Court should be commended for the decision to return PDP’s mandate.”

Vanguard

