Ubani, SWAN hail Sports minister Sunday Dare

Commendation has continued to trail the performance of the Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare for his strides and decisiveness in the last six months since he took over the realm.

Sports Editor of the Vanguard Newspaper Mr. Tony Ubani. commended the Minister for his giant strides so far barely 6 months in office.

Commenting on the recent flag-off of the Torch of Unity at the Presidential Villa in Abuja by the President Muhammadu Buhari, Ubani said, “It was a very good sight to behold seeing the President himself very active with the Governor of Edo state and the Sports Minister Sunday Dare. It was a very good moment for everybody to know that indeed Sports has really come back.

“We know that Sports is a tool that unites the country. It was so apparent, so palpable even at the occasion when we saw the Minister and of course the President lifting the Torch of Unity. That’s how united Nigeria has always been and if there’s one instrument that holds us together, it is Sports.

“Remarkable also is the fact that the President recognises that he has appointed a Sports Minister who knows and listens. A Sports Minister who has been doing well, according to athletes their respects because according to him, athletes welfare remains the number one priority, because without the athletes, there is no Sports”.

In the same vein, the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria have commended Dare for appointing one of their members John Joshua-Akanji as his Media Adviser, Media.

According to Lagos State SWAN Chairman Debo Oshundun” The Minister’s decision to appoint one of our members Joshua-Akanji as his Special Adviser, Media is commendable. It is an attestation of the fact that Lagos State SWAN plays a pivotal role in Sports development. We believe this further reaffirmed the Minister’s commitment to ensure that things change for good in our sports”

