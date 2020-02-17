Vanguard Logo

Two men in court for allegedly raping 16-year-old girl

The police on Monday arraigned two men, John Ayika, 48, and Olatunji Olasesan 52, in a Chief Magistrates Court in Surulere, Lagos for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The defendants, who reside at Mushin area of Lagos, pleaded not guilty to rape.

The Police Prosecutor, Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in August 2019 at No. 6, Alhaji Lasis St., Idi-Oro, Mushin.

Osayande alleged that they lured the 16-year-old with money into their apartment and raped her.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate T.O. Abayomi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Abayomi adjourned the case until March 11 for substantive trial.

[NAN]

