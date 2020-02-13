Two employees docked over alleged theft of employer’s laptop

Kindly Share This Story:

Two employees of CNBM Mining Investment Nigeria Ltd, Samuel Oni, 35 and Chiamaka Amaechi, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing their employer’s laptop worth N250, 000.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given, are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu, the duo allegedly conspired and stole a Lenovo Laptop worth 250, 000, a property of CNBM Mining Investment Nigeria Ltd.

Mishozumu alleged that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Jan. 25 at about 7:30 a.m. at No. 5b Afolabi Awosanya St., Ikeja, Lagos.

He noted that the defendants stole the Lenovo Laptop which was kept on the office table.

“The management of the company suspected the defendants to have stolen the laptop after they found out that they (defendants) were the ones in the office at the time the laptop got missing,” the prosecutor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences violate Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

NAN reports that stealing from an employer attracts seven years imprisonment while conspiracy is punishable with two years for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. D. Njoku granted the defendants, N50, 000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

Njoku ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for trial.

