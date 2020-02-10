Two Chinese arrested for allegedly having anal sex with roommate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Policemen at Area ‘F’ Command Ikeja, Lagos have arrested two Chinese for allegedly gang-raping their roommate at Morison crescent, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Their arrest as gathered, followed a petition by the victim, Jun Lan – Yin, who alleged that he was raped through the anus while asleep.

In the petition, the victim, also a Chinese, explained that he and the suspects were all staff of Life Mate Furniture.

Police detectives led by the Area Commander, ACP Olasoji Akinbayo, effected the suspects arrest, weekend.

Their identities were given as Yang Liang, 41 and Wang Gui, 45. However, the suspects denied the allegation.

But the result of medical checks carried out on the victim at Mirabel centre revealed that there was penetration.

During the investigation, the suspects and victim were discovered to be living in Nigeria illegally as their visa has long expired.

Police further alleged that the suspects were gay.

Police sources said, “During the investigation, the suspects were discovered to have a record of being gay at their former place of work and the company is ready to testify against them if necessary”.

