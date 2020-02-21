Two butchered to death as cultists clashed at Mile 12

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Two suspected cultists were butchered to death, Friday, during a clash between two rival cultists group within Mile 12, Lagos.

The cause of the incident which occurred at about 1.30 pm could not be ascertained by Vanguard but it was gathered that the clash occurred between Oniyanrin and Mile 12 Underbridge.

Eyewitnesses’ account said one of the victims popularly called “Soko” a catfish seller within the axis was carrying out his business when some cultists suddenly arrived from nowhere and started to foment trouble which led to people running helter-skelter in the area such that roadside traders abandoned their wares and scampered for safety while traffic officials also went into hiding.

This was said to have lasted for about 30minutes until Policemen from Mile 12 Division came to calm the situation.

However, by the time the dusk had settled, two people including “Soko” have been butchered to death and that was when it dawned on people that cultists were at work.

A passer-by Saheed Babalola said the situation brought about apprehension as many motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety as those who were far from the axis thought it was a tribal clash.

The Chairman of Mile 12 Market Alhaji Shehu Usman who spoke with Vanguard in a telephone conversation said the situation had nothing to do with the traders, “it was a suspected cultists clash”. He said.

The effort to speak with Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer Elkana Bala was unsuccessful as he did not respond to his call

