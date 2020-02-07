Tunisian president to miss AU summit over health challenge

Kindly Share This Story:

The Tunisian presidency said on Friday that President Kais Saied would not participate in the African Union (AU) summit slated for the Ethiopian capital, Adis Ababa, citing a health problem.

“On the recommendation of his doctor, the President will remain in complete rest for a period of four days starting Friday,” the North African nation’s presidency said in a statement.

Saied has appointed acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Bachtobji, to represent him at the 33rd AU Summit beginning on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Buhari arrives Addis Ababa ahead of AU Summit

The summit is being held under the AU’s theme for the year 2020; “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

Silencing the Guns is a commitment to achieving the aspirations of Africa’s Agenda 2063, specifically Aspiration 4, which envisions a peaceful and secure Africa, thereby making peace a reality for people on the continent. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: