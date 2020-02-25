Trump blasts Michelle Obama over her ‘love’ for Harvey Weinstein

Kindly Share This Story:

Donald Trump has claimed former First Lady Michelle Obama loved disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The President of the United States hit out over Mrs Obama’s friendship with rapist mogul at a press conference in India Tuesday, saying: ‘I was never a fan of Harvey…

‘He was a person I never liked. I don’t know too much about the case…(I’m in) meetings every minute of the day. I was just not a fan of his. I knew him a little bit, not very well.

‘The people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton loved him.’

A 2013 video that recently resurfaced showed Mrs Obama praising Weinstein as a ‘wonderful human being’ at a White House function. She added that he was ‘a good friend and just a powerhouse.’

Responding to a question from a MailOnline reporter, Trump called on the Democrats to give back donations made to them by Weinstein.

READ ALSO: Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape

Trump added: ‘He said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election – how did that go?’

The president added that Weinstein’s conviction sent ‘a very strong message’ to other powerful sex abusers.

Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree sexual act at Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday.

The Miramax founder, who was once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, was rushed to hospital immediately after the verdict suffering suspected high blood pressure.

Many of his old Hollywood pals claim to have been oblivious to Weinstein’s abusive behavior, despite others saying his exploitation and abuse were an open secret in movie circles.

He is set to be sent to New York’s notorious Riker’s Island prison ahead of his sentencing, which could see him jailed for up to 25 years.

Metro Uk

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: