Trump attacks Alexander Vindman after kicking him out of the White House

Trump, Sondland, Vindman

President Trump slammed the “very insubordinate” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman in a pair of tweets meant to justify the impeachment witness’s White House dismissal.

“I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!)” Trump posted Saturday putting Vindman’s Army rank in satirical scare quotes.

“But, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, & was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgment, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information.”

“In other words, ‘OUT,’” he concluded.

Vindman, an Army officer detailed to the National Security Council, was escorted out of the White House Friday along with his twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny S. Vindman, who was also kicked out of his NSC job.

Alexander Vindman testified publicly against Trump in the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigation.

Hours later, Trump also fired Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

New York Post

Vanguard News 

