Breaking News
Translate

Truck crushes police officer to death in Imo

On 4:45 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Ondo Police, Checkpoint killing

Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A heavy-duty truck on Wednesday crushed to death a police officer along Owerri -Okigwe highway in Imo State.

The deceased police officer was identified as Paul Nwachukwu attached to silver highway patrol team, operating within the Atta area of Ikeduru local government area of the state.

An eyewitness said the police officer was seen at his duty post on Tuesday stopping and searching motorists among other things.

The spokesman of the state police command,  Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said efforts have been put in place by the police to apprehend the fleeing truck driver.

 

Vanguard

 

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!