Truck crushes police officer to death in Imo

Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A heavy-duty truck on Wednesday crushed to death a police officer along Owerri -Okigwe highway in Imo State.

The deceased police officer was identified as Paul Nwachukwu attached to silver highway patrol team, operating within the Atta area of Ikeduru local government area of the state.

An eyewitness said the police officer was seen at his duty post on Tuesday stopping and searching motorists among other things.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said efforts have been put in place by the police to apprehend the fleeing truck driver.

Vanguard

