Troops kill 13 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

At least 13 armed bandits have been killed by the military under Operation Hadarin Daji in several villages in Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The Acting Force Information Officer of the Operation, Capt. Abayomi Orii-Orisan disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the troops intercepted a large cache of ammunition, 4,630 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions around Moriki town in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara where many bandits were fatally wounded,

According to him, eight suspected bandits, including a female, were arrested along with seven AK-47 rifles, eight loaded magazines, 22 motorcycles, two Dane guns, four GSM phones and 30 jerrycans of petrol.

Orii-Orisan said the troops arrested a drug counterfeiting cartel where 350 cartons of fake drugs were recovered.

He said the joint operations involving the army, Nigeria Air Force, Police, Department of State Service, National Security, and Civil Defence Corps and other sister security agencies were carried out in all the areas of coverage between February 10 and February 20. (NAN)

Vanguard

