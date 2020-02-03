Tricycle operators protest ban in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Tricycle operators from Lagos Mainland, Yaba and Oyingbo on Monday staged a peaceful protest at Maryland against the ban on their operations in some parts of the state by the state government.

The tricycle operators, commonly referred to as “Keke Maruwa,” urged the government to rescind its ban on the commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in 15 local government areas and council development areas which began on Monday.

The hundreds of protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Create Jobs,” “Don’t Take Jobs,” “Sanwo-Olu, My Job is My Life” and Maruwa Operators are not Criminals.”

The Chairman, National Union of Tricycle Operators, Yaba/Mainland, Mr. Seun Adeleke, told journalists that the government’s decision was unfair as it would plunge many able-bodied young men into unemployment.

He said: “We are the ones that voted for this government and we need the government to support us.

“Look at everybody here now, they want to work. In Yaba/Mainland, we have over 500 tricycle operators and we pay N200 daily to the council.

“So we contribute to the economy and we want to continue to do that. The government should please look into this decision.”

Also, a civil rights activist, Mr. Wale Balogun, who mobilised the protest, said commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators were not responsible for the security challenges in Lagos.

Balogun said he was in solidarity with the protesters because he believed that restricting their operations would worsen insecurity in Lagos and neighbouring states.

He said: “Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators are partners in progress with the Lagos State Government.

“They are the friend of the masses who do not have big cars to ply their roads. Many commuters have been stranded since the ban began.

“We are saying the government should rescind its decision and not plunge these teeming youths into unemployment.”

According to him, if the government had created employment opportunities, many youths will not go into commercial motorcycle and tricycle operation.

“They cannot take away what they did not give. Rather than take to crime, these young people decided to earn their living by riding ‘Okada’ and Keke.” (NAN)

Vanguard

