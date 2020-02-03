Kindly Share This Story:

The ban placed on motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles (Keke Marwa) by the Lagos State Government has drawn reactions from Lagosians on social media, lamenting the difficulties of movement around the nation’s commercial hub.

Here are a few reactions ranging from comical to downright serious

Sanwo Eko Wants all of us to be fit… A governor I double Stan 💯💯💯 #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/V5ssqSrrgR — Oluwaseyifunmi Uzamat (@uzamatt) February 3, 2020

OHorse app now available on Google store. From Eko Hotel to Ajah, N3,000. #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/gIhaKB1PLQ — Ayemojubar 🎗 (@ayemojubar) February 3, 2020

These kids have enough to deal with in the horrible educational system we run in this country, yet govt put them through these horrific conditions to get to school. How did it get this bad? This is DANGEROUS for these kids😭😭😭

Ajah #OkadaBan #KekeBan #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/3Mg3987gH0 — Jetroyjerry (@jetroyjerry) February 3, 2020

With the Lagos #OkadaBan, we appear, as usual, to have gone for the option that involved the least thought & planning from a public policy perspective. If you are introducing 65 buses & 14 new ferries from tomorrow, introduce them first and watch it work before announcing a ban. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) February 3, 2020

#OkadaBan protesters at Ijora stoning people inside Molue. E don dey happen. Please be safe out there 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/rJGs0LrbrE — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) February 3, 2020

