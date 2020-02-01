Travel ban: Be logical, Trump is right, blame your President – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-aide to former-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has asked Nigerians to be logical over the travel ban, noting that Trump’s decision was in the interest of United States citizens.

Reno who promised not to criticize Buhari’s administration, advised angry Nigerians to blame Buhari for the travel ban.

Reacting further, he asked Nigerians tell him, what they could have done, if they were Trump?

“I wish the US did not place Nigeria on the Travel Ban list, but put yourself in Trump’s shoes. Under this administration, Nigeria has released thousands of ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members, any of whom could apply for and get a US visa and wreak havoc.

“They watch as this government unleashed operation Python Dance on the Southeast, Operation Crocodile Smile on the South-South and Southwest, while they treat herdsmen with kid gloves. Any of those herdsmen can apply for and obtain a US visa and export their marauding activities to America.

Let us be logical, not sentimental. Don’t blame Trump. Blame General Buhari. In fact, blame yourself for electing him!”

Reacting also, Deji Adeyanju of the Concerned Nigerians group, said, “The imposition of Visa Ban on Nigeria by the United States was caused by Human Rights violations of the Buhari regime since 2015.

“We warned and warned but instead of respecting the rights of citizens, the regime arrested, imprisoned & even hired thugs to beat us up.

“Buhari has spent 5yrs releasing Boko Haram members claiming they are repentant & paying them ransom in the process. How else do you sponsor terrorism? And you wonder why Visa Ban? ”

Vanguard







