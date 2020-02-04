Photos: Trailer crushes Keke NAPEP driver, 3 others to death in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

YENAGOA—TRAGEDY struck Monday night along Edepie-Tombia road in Bayelsa State when a trailer crushed a commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep killing the driver and three passengers instantly.

A fourth passenger narrowly escaped the fate that befell other occupants of the ill-fated Keke as he was said to have jumped off the tricycle on sensing that the trailer will crash into them.

The incident, it was learned, occured about 9.07pm on the usually busy road which connects several communities in Yenagoa Local Government Area and Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The Keke, according to sources, was bought three weeks ago by the driver who also lost his life in the tragic accident.

The deceased persons whose identités could not be immediately ascertained as their bodies were shattered in the mangled Keke, according to sources, were three male and a female.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the accident was partly caused by poor visibility and heap of chippings said to have been dumped on one side of the trunk A road.

The trailer driver who was on high speed on noticing the heap of chippings occupying his right of way reportedly diverted to the lane of the oncoming tricycle, resulting in headlong collusion.

“It happened so fast that before any of the drivers could apply caution the trailer just brush aside the Keke killing four occupants on the spot.

“Miraculously one of the passengers manage to jump off from the badly damaged tricycle before tragedy struck though with minor injury,” said an eyewitness.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the sad incident.

He, however, said details were still sketchy.

Vanguard Nigeria News

