UPDATED: Another man jumps into Lagos lagoon

On 2:46 pmIn Newsby
Third Mainland Bridge, Suicide
*Third mainland bridge

A yet to be identified young man in the early hours Thursday, in a failed suicide bid, allegedly, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge after alighting from a UBER car.

This happened barely 10 days after a man, in a similar incident, alighted from a call cab and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon.

The latest incident, the man was said to have jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge around midnight. But, fortunately, he landed on floating logs of wood beneath the Third Mainland Bridge.

Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the report, said the victim had been taken to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

Vanguard News

