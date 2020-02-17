Traffic Violation: FCTA arraigns 34 offenders

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, arraigned 34 traffic offenders before the Mobile Court as the enforcement of traffic rules began in the territory.

Mr Wadata Bodinga, the Director of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), addressing newsmen in Abuja, noted that the enforcement would continue until motorists abide by traffic rules and regulations in the territory.

Bodinga explained that fines for traffic offenders ranged from N30,000 to N40,000 adding that this would be imposed on offenders after subjecting them to psychiatric test before they faced the mobile court.

“We started the operation on Ahmadu Bello way and transcended to Oando filling station at Gwarimpa and all the way to Gudu.

“Our personnel have been stationed on all the intersections where some traffic lights are not working to ensure traffic control.

“The operation is basically successful with some little challenges that have to do with the people that resisted arrest.

“We have only one case of someone who tried to run with our officer and along the line there was a minor road accident but fortunately for us nobody got injured.

“The person has since been remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre because of his act, deliberate dangerous driving and intention to abduct our officer.

“So far about 34 cases were referred to mobile court and were fined after they were found guilty and about 16 cases were being evaluated and tomorrow they would be arraigned before the mobile court.

“The operation will continue and will be intensified until order is restored in the FCT,” Bodinga said.

Earlier, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of the Agency, said the operation was necessitated by a matching order from the highest body in the country.

Ahmadu said the FCT Minister, the Minister of State and Permanent Secretary took the assignment seriously.

She re-echoed their pledge saying “it doesn’t matter who you are once you are arrested you will be subjected to psychiatric test and be made to face the law.

“Because no normal human being will beat traffic so we need to check the state of mental stability.

“When that is done, the person will now face the law and offenders will pay for their mental evaluation.’’

She advised FCT residents to be law abiding by obeying traffic laws stating that faces of offenders would be published in the newspapers.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Control, Mr Ihkaro Attah, cautioned against reckless driving and reiterated the commitment of the FCT administration to ensure free movement of motorists in the territory. (NAN)

