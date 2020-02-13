Traffic offence: LASTMA impounded 2,458 vehicles in January, says GM

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) impounded 2, 458 vehicles for various traffic offences in January as against 1,597 vehicles it impounded in December 2019.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that the figure was 861 higher than that of December.

Oduyoye urged all road users to always heed traffic rules and regulations voluntarily to ensure free flow of traffic.

He said that the agency impounded the vehicles from its 43 zones in the state during the period.

“LASTMA impounded 1,333 private vehicles and 1,125 commercial vehicles in January from across our zones and our headquarters’ operational zone.

“We also towed away from the roads several vehicles that broke down for obstructing traffic flow.

“The vehicles towed within the period are 147, comprising 84 private and 63 commercial vehicles.

“We are committed to bringing sanity to our roads and a situation where some people disregard traffic laws will no longer be tolerated.

“We appeal to all drivers to obey traffic laws and consider other road users, including pedestrians,” the LASTMA boss said.

He said that more personnel had been recruited into the authority to further enhance traffic management in the state.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

