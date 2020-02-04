Traffic Congestion: FCTA seals filling stations, business premises

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Ministerial Task Team, FCTA, on Traffic Free-flow has sealed up two filling stations and two business premises in Kubwa, Abuja’s largest sub-urban town for allegedly aiding and abetting roadside hawkers and other elements who continue to block access roads in the area.

Armed with a court warrant, Chairman of the task team, Mr Ikharo Attah had as early as 4 am on Tuesday led the operation with support from a combined team of personnel from various security agencies.

Attah recalled how the team had for the past six months continued being trying to rid the area of nuisances but that each time the hawkers were sent out of the road, they took refuge in the business premises.

“We have been here since 4 am. We didn’t come here to punish anybody but to do that which is for the good of the larger society. We cannot allow street trading here when we have markets that have remained underutilized. For a drive-time of five minutes, there were days that people spent nearly two hours here. We are hoping that from henceforth, things will change here”, he said.

At a later meeting with owners of the sealed properties, Mr Attah extracted a commitment from them to the effect that they would police their surroundings and avoid the operation of illegal markets on the road.

Although the team later unsealed the premises after their owners signed an undertaken to avoid future occurrence, the task team said it would continue with such enforcements until the city management laws are obeyed.

A representative of the property owners, Mr Fred Akiya who spoke on behalf of others pledged to abide by city management regulations.

Bribery allegations against AEBP

Meanwhile, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW and other transporters have accused top officials of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB of collecting bribes to thwart directives of the FCT Minister to move into a new park and decongest areas around the Zuba interchange.

NURTW Chairman, Zuba New Terminal, Mr Saidu Abdullahi alleged that the leader of the enforcement unit of AEPB in Area 3, Garki collects bribes, allowing some to trade, load and discharge in areas they were warned not to, thereby frustrating the efforts of the minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello to restore sanity to Zuba axis.

He made the allegations before the Director, AEPB, Baba Shehu Lawal, saying he could go to any length to testify against the corrupt AEPB officials who were sabotaging the well-intended exercise by Malam Bello.

According to Abdullahi; “The problem is that the traders are under us, they divided into two, the other group gathered money, over N300, 000 and gave it to AEPB in Area 3 enforcement office and Dei Dei office, so those who contributed the money have refused to move into the new terminal provided by the minister”.

Corroborating the allegations, Zuba Terminal Manager, Useni Usman said; “We received the news of relocating to a new terminal with great joy because it will ease traffic gridlock in Zuba axis. We cleared the new terminal, barricaded it and even put CCTV cameras and made it good for traders and transporters to move in, but some of the traders refused to comply.

“When we asked why they were not willing to move in with, we learnt that some of them contributed money to give AEPB Officials in Area 3 office. They were even bragging that nobody will demolish the place, that it is the new terminal that the government is going to demolish”.

Responding, AEPB Director, Baba Shehu Lawal said the job of the board was to remove all nuisances, including street traders on road corridors which would constitute a hindrance to free flow of traffic.

Lawal said; ” Our staff in AEPB cannot be part of illegality. When you are to bring sanity to the city, you cannot be part of the people bringing problems to the city management. This (allegation) is completely new to me. It is also very wrong for them to gather money and give a particular officer or office. I, therefore, urge the traders to follow up with the officers they gave money and collect their money back.”

On his part, Attah who led the team said the bribery allegations against those who should be at the forefront of the decongestion drive were “quite shocking, disappointing and it is something we are not happy about, especially at a time when you have a minister who so trusts us and believes that we should go and deliver, but here we are hearing these allegations.

“It is very disheartening to hear that some money has gone into the hands of some officials in Area 3. Though these are still allegations, for the fact that you can hear the unity of voices speaking against it, really demoralises some of us who believe that the Minister has worked so hard to put Abuja on the path that it should be among world-class cities.

“It is not the first time we are hearing about this, we hear about it as a rumour, but this is the first time we are so touched to be publicly confronted about it. This is the first time, they are saying it point-blank and face to face with government officials.”

On whether the culprits would be penalised, Ikharo said: “The Minister is very bitter. They are FCTA staff; I think the minister will take his own decision. I do not want to preempt him. He has the Human Resource Department -those who have the discipline unit, and I am sure they will be looking at this allegation. It is very weighty. Malam Musa Bello is a man everybody believes in. A man who believes in living within his means and acting on the platform of integrity rather than go crazy with wealth which cannot be taken out of this world.”

