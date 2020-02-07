Kindly Share This Story:

Says Sultan, Ooni, Igwe Achebe, others to converge on Osogbo to discuss insecurity

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Professor of Yoruba history, Siyan Oyeweso has said traditional rulers do not have to rely on government for salary to protect the peoples’ interest.

He added that subjecting monarchs to the authority of local government by drawing salaries from the council reduces their capacity to advocate for the people’s welfare.

Oyeweso, who is the Executive Director, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Osogbo while fielding questions from journalists said traditional rulers can maintain businesses they run before ascending their thrones.

According to him, traditional rulers had always been the chief security officers of their respective domains before they were stripped of the role by the authorities.

He said the centre would host the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Sultan of Sokoto, His eminence Sa’ad Abubakar, the Igwe Achebe and other prominent traditional rulers to discuss the security situation in the country.

He said the security summit with the theme: Security and Insecurity in Nigeria, Role of Traditional Institution, would offer royal fathers the opportunity not only to contribute to the discourse but to play a prominent role in the security architecture of the country.

He added that the summit is also aimed to create a synergy between the Federal, State, Local Government, traditional institutions and intelligence agencies in the country.

“Nigeria has never had it so bad security-wise. It is nauseating that even traditional rulers have become victims of kidnap and bandit attacks. It is a shame on our humanity and a failure of the state.

The Northeast is at war, the Northwest is battling with banditry and kidnapping same with the Southwest. This means the country is in great danger. The summit seeks to provide alternative ways to effective security.

Besides the traditional rulers, experts in the field of intelligence, academia and the diaspora would be part of the summit.

Today, Nigerians are already paying and arranging their own security, almost every streets has its own night guards and barricade, hence, what the people are asking is for the authority to redefine security at the community level”, Oyeweso said.

