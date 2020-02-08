Trader allegedly defiles neighbour’s 5-year-old girl in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Friday ordered that a 20-year-old trader, Aminu Nazifi, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s five-year-old daughter, be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kano.

The police charged Nazifi, who resides in Gandu Quarters, Kano, is charged with rape, contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Idris, ordered the police to return the case file to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Idris adjourned the case until Feb.12, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp. Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the complainant, Safiyanu Muhammad, reported the case at Sheka Police Division Kano, on Oct. 24, 2019.

Gawuna alleged that on Oct. 23, 2019, at about 5 p.m, Nazifi lured the complainant’s, a five-year-old daughter into his living room and defiled her.

The accused, however, denied committing the offence.

[NAN]

