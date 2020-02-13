Tourism: Nigeria, 52 others partner on Dubai tourism road show

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria, Ghana and 52 other partners are collaborating with United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its multi-city tourism walk show, tagged ‘Dubai Tourism’, across major cities in West Africa.

Mr Salim Dahman, Head of Campaigns/Africa at the Dubai Tourism, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the roadshow was scheduled to kick-off from Feb. 24 to March 2, and that 52 partners across hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors would interact with key trade partners in Ghana and Nigeria during the Dubai Tourism.

Dahman said that the annual roadshow would hold across key cities in Ghana and Nigeria to increase the promotional efforts of the city’s tourism proposition to African tourists.

He said that there was growth in tourism numbers from Africa in 2019, adding that Dubai Tourism will sustain the momentum and strengthen relationships with key industry stakeholders in the region.

”Accompanied by a record number of 52 Dubai-based partners, Dubai Tourism will begin the 2020 roadshow in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 24; followed by Abuja, Nigeria, on Feb. 26; Port Harcourt, Feb. 28; and Lagos on March 2.

”The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in the West African region; spanning across travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel.

”The key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-to-one meetings, an education session and Dubai Expert certifications and a briefing update on Expo 2020.

On the investment potential of Dubai Tourism in Africa, Dahman said: “The African region is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast-growing market.

”The upcoming roadshow gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our key partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain front of mind for African travellers.

”We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark roadshow.

”In 2019, Nigeria was one of our top-performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33 per cent in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.”

He added that Dubai Tourism will be joined by the following partners: HOTELS – Aloft Hotel City Centre Deira Dubai, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, and Caesars Bluewaters Dubai L.L.C,

Others are Dream City Hotel Apartments, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Flora, Five Hotel, Golden Sands (10) Hotel Apartments, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, and Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Al Mina, among others.

