Tony Rapu, Poju Oyemade, others set for “The NEXT Conference 2020

By Juliet Ebirim

The NEXT conference is set to shake Lagos to its foundations, as seasoned men of God including Dr. Kayode Ijisesan, Pst. Poju Oyemade, Dr. Tony Rapu, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Tobi Adegboyega, Pastor Shola Okodugha and others get ready to impact young individuals in the areas of Ministry, Business, Career amongst others. The event will hold on the 28th of March, 2020 at the Grandeur Event Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

The conference was borne out of the need to equip a generation of young believers, especially those who sense a call to ministry and leadership, to lead the national transformation agenda within and outside the church, hence this year’s edition is themed “The Builders”.

“We are all a part of this movement of builders, there is an idea, a business, an empire, a technology, a thing you are building which would add up to the puzzle for a world class economy in a number of years called NIGERIA.

A generation is rising out from Africa, a people who would change the narrative and in a number of years build Nigeria into a world class economy. As a church called to leadership, we are excited to bring a life-transforming event called ‘The Next Conference” the organisers revealed.

According to them, first world countries have grown their economies with manpower and ideas which stemmed from renowned business owners, ideologists and tech gurus that have not only made their economy leading examples but also world class.

Nigeria, with her teeming and blossoming youth population is in the best decade to utilize her human resources to drive the change that it needs.

Vanguard News

