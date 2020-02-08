Tonto Dikeh advises young people on social media

Kindly Share This Story:

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has cautioned the young people following the negative influence of social media, claiming that life is not as easy and rosy as they perceived it to be on social media.

READ ALSO: I didn’t commit a crime, I only cheated — Juliet Ibrahim’s ex lover

Tontolet, as she likes to be called, posted this on her Instagram page. “A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years. Don’t be deceived into thinking it’s that easy. It is not. Even the flashy cars and houses and phones you see with rich people, they plan and save towards it. They won’t tell you, all you know is that they just got a house. Go and ask them how long it took to save up, and the sacrifices they made to gather up the finances…See, it’s never really too rosy for people as it seems on social media. Just keep working hard. Save for important things. Save to spoil yourself.”

Tonto Dikeh, was once married to Churchill Olakunle, and they have a son from their marriage, which was short-lived.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: