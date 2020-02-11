Kindly Share This Story:

The 12-team field for the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament was confirmed following the completion of the four FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, with history made for Belgium and Puerto Rico, who are set for their maiden Olympic appearances.

On Sunday, the last six tickets to the Olympics were claimed by Australia, Belgium, Korea, Puerto Rico, Serbia and Spain, with Canada, China, France and Nigeria securing Tokyo 2020 berths on Saturday.

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 champions USA and the hosts of the Olympic Games, Japan, already had guaranteed spots in the Olympics ahead of the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The full list of Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament teams:

Australia

Belgium

Canada

China

France

Japan

Korea

Nigeria

Puerto Rico

Serbia

Spain

USA

Having won all three games, Canada emerged unbeaten from the Ostend, Belgium tournament with the host nation claiming the only other available qualification ticket alongside the automatically qualified Japan.

France utilized their home-court advantage in Bourges, finishing with a 3-0 record and qualifying alongside Australia and Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, the two tournaments in Belgrade, Serbia saw China, Korea, Nigeria, Spain and Serbia lock in their Tokyo 2020 berths, joining the automatically qualified USA.

Emma Meesseman (Belgium), Sandrine Gruda (France), Nneka Ogwumike (USA) and Meng Li (China) received TISSOT MVP awards to headline the All-Star Fives of their respective tournaments following impressive individual displays.



The Tokyo 2020 Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament will take place from July 27 – August 9, 2020.

The draw for the event will take place on March 21, 2020.

The 12 qualified teams will be divided into three groups of four teams each. The Group Phase played in a round robin format, with each team playing the other teams in the group once.

The teams placed first and second in each group and the two best third-placed teams in the Group Phase qualify for the Final Phase.

