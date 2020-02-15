Tinubu, El-Rufa’i’s ambition for 2023 will not destabilize APC — Gov. Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has said that the seeming ambition of Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i and Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 would not destabilize the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC).

Speaking in an interview on the BBC Hausa monitored on Saturday, Governor Buni said the party would be on a sound footing because President Muhammadu Buhari had already laid a solid foundation for the party through good governance.

“It will further strengthen the party, this is because Buhari has laid a solid foundation in the party through his good governance,” he said.

He, however, did not support the agitation that power should rotate in 2023 to the other geo-political regions, insisting that doing so would limit the chance of people to make choices.

“It was not even in an established order,” he averred.

He said Yobe was a united state and therefore, the insinuation that his government was dominated by close associates of his predecessor who did not allow him to be fully in charge, was not true.

The Governor described Yobe as a small state in which the payment of monthly salary to civil servants had a great impact on the economy, disclosing that he had since commenced the payment of N30,000 minimum wage.

He decried that some children in Yobe and Borno had been out of school for ten years due to the Boko Haram conflict.

The state, he said was adopting measures to improve education and make learning easier.

“Similarly, measures were on top gear to enhance health care in the state especially for the numerous indigenes that were battling with kidney complications,” he concluded.

