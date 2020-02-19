Tingo Mobile unveils Reno Omokri as Brand Ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

…Appoints Him Into Board

Tingo Mobile, a UK based mobile telephony company, has named former Presidential spokesman and bestselling author, Reno Omokri, as its global brand ambassador.

As part of plans to launch in America, Tingo Mobile nominated Mr. Omokri as a brand ambassador because his identity as a global citizen, who toured the world in 2019, ties in with the company’s mission to bring mobile telephony and e-money solutions to people and communities across the globe.

Speaking at the unveiling of Mr. Omokri as Tingo brand ambassador at the Nasdaq composite’s office in London, Dozy Mmobuosi, co-founder of Tingo Mobile, said the passion and commitment Mr. Omokri has shown by visiting 37 nations in one year, at his own expense, just to promote charitable causes he believes in is admirable and ties in with the Tingo Mobile vision, which is that nobody is beyond the reach of Tingo Mobile, irrespective of their station and status in life. Our mission is to provide mobile telephony services and e-money solutions to people around the world, no matter how remote and inaccessible their location may be”.

Mr. Omokri has also been appointed into the Advisory Board of Tingo International Holdings, Inc, and would be projecting the company on his continuing global travels, where he meets with world leaders and community groups to promote freedom and peaceful coexistence. Tingo International Holdings, Inc (TNG) is a Delaware, USA incorporated holding company, expected to debut on a major USA stock exchange in Q2, 2020.

“I believe and support the mission that Tingo Mobile espouses. I have dedicated a huge part of my life towards advancing the brotherhood of mankind, and eliminating barriers of race and class, and to see a company that genuinely intends to democratise access to mobile telephony by providing inexpensive packages to all the world’s peoples gladdens my heart and I am without hesitation in aligning with Tingo Mobile on this venture”, Mr. Omokri said.

Tingo Mobile was founded in 2001 and has a network of subscribers in Europe and Africa, and is soon to launch in the United States in 2020.

