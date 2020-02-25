Three randy teachers in police net for defiling teenage students in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela

The campaign against sexual harassment and abuse in Ekiti has claimed its first casualties as three teachers of unnamed secondary schools were arrested by the officers of the Ekiti State Police Command on Tuesday.

This is coming barely twenty four hours after the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda raised the alarm that teachers in some secondary schools in the state were taking undue advantage of their underaged female students.

Reports confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu said that the three cases are currently under investigation

He said the incidents which occurred at different locations were reported to the police by a concerned citizen through a petition.

Vanguard gathered that the teachers lured the teenage students into remote locations where they serially had carnal knowledge of the underaged girls.

Another case of sexual assault has also been reported from Ijan Ekiti in Gboyin Local government area, as a former teacher was said to have turned a student to sex slave and even went as far as registering the girl for family planning so as to prevent pregnancy.

The police spokesperson explained that investigation has been launched into the matter adding that the culprits would be prosecuted after due interrogation.

One of the teachers arrested is from Osi Grammar School while two others are from All Souls Grammar School in Ado Ekiti.

Vanguard

