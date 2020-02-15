Thoughts of breastfeeding my baby gave me sleepless nights — TBoss

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tokunbo Idowu better known as TBoss has revealed her biggest fear when pregnant with her baby. The reality TV star turned movie star made the revelation while celebrating the sixth month birthday of her daughter.

TBoss said, “ When I was pregnant I read a lot. I was glued to Google & all the mommy blogs, pages, books. I even finally braved watching a couple of birthing clips. That was a hard one. But what Genuinely freaked the heck outta me was breastfeeding. The thought of it alone gave me sleepless nights. No jokes. After having my daughter I didn’t lactate until a couple of weeks afterwards. I almost got depressed. I did everything. I ate everything and drank everything they advised until one beautiful day I had milk. Words cannot explain how happy I was and now.

“Well, now my mother calls me “Vacuta Vesela”. I love to breastfeed my child, It’s my favorite mommie and baby time. It creates a form of Bonding that’s nothing short of spiritually magical if such a thing even exists. The way she holds unto me looks into my eyes whilst she sucks and smiles at me. I feel the most powerful when I’m breastfeeding. I honestly dread the day that I would have to stop.”

The reality TV star didn’t make public the pictures of her daughter until recently and there have been some controversies regarding the birth of the baby. But it appears nothing has given her more joy than the bundle of joy.

VANGUARD

