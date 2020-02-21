There is real danger in losing call of God ― Pastor Folu Adeboye

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Ajumobi

Pastor Folu Adeboye has said that leaders face the dangers of losing the call of God upon their lives if such leaders are not watchful.

She made this remark in her welcome address at the annual programme for female general overseers, wives of general overseers and female heads of ministry tagged, ‘Feast of Esther’ holding at the Youth Centre at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The programme which will run from Wednesday 19th through Friday 21st February, Adeboye encouraged the leaders present to devote their minds to what God wants to teach them at this year’s Feast of Esther, saying they will learn practical ways and approaches to keep the fire of God burning ceaselessly in their lives and ministries.

Recognising delegates from 26 countries including the USA and UK, Adeboye said the programme which started from the humble beginning in Lagos in February 2002 has grown tremendously with the Feast of Esther taking place in countries represented.

Thanking God for the way Feast of Esther has been growing in leaps and bounds for almost two decades, Pastor Folu Adeboye said she is indeed grateful to God who has been gracious all the time.

Vanguard

