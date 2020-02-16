The Wonder of turning Bitter to Better Life (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By William Kumuyi

You can make that happen when you cast them to Jesus through confessing your sins and accepting Him as your Lord and personal Saviour. When that is done, His infallible blood will then wash away your sins and make you a new creature fit for the use of the Master.

Ezekiel 18:32 “For I have no pleasure in the death of him that dieth, saith the Lord GOD: wherefore turn yourselves, and live ye.”

Some people die prematurely before their time as a result of the sins they commit. Others die the death of some other people because they were soft targets lacking proper protection; while some others ignorantly commit deliberate suicide as a result of drug addiction, alcohol intake and cigarette smoking.

God does not want you to be a victim of circumstance nor is it the will of God for you to keep hurting yourself and get yourself exposed to danger and premature death because of your many adventures and indulgences.

There is an escape route out of this bitter life you have found yourself and that is the better life which comes from God. Heaven has written a better script for you to play by so that your life will be meaningful and well spent on this earth and in the life to come.

Jesus Christ came with betterment for you and your family. Take this opportunity of a lifetime experience with the Saviour and the wonders of the heavenly city will be yours forever.

In order for you to enjoy the bountiful harvest of blessing from God, you need to break free from the source of bitterness by coming out of sin and transgression, which the devil has used to limit your destiny.

You must leave pornography and masturbation behind because they are inimical to your relationship with God. Idolatry and adultery are just like the initial pair. You also need to steer clear from stealing, giving and taking of bribe because the better life you are interested in does not condone such unsuitable misfit behaviours.

In addition, prostitution, fornication, examination malpractice, alcoholism, immoral dressing pattern, occultism, fighting, gambling and football betting are part of the things that have been generating those problems in your life.

Look at those sins one after the other and repent from them. The moment you renounce those sins and their likes, you will begin to enjoy full restoration in your life.

Ezekiel 33:11 “Say unto them, As I live, saith the Lord GOD, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn ye, turn ye from your evil ways; for why will ye die, O house of Israel?”

God wants you to turn from your evil deeds so that you will be protected from the pervading insecurity of our time.

Ezekiel 33:12 “Therefore, thou son of man, say unto the children of thy people, The righteousness of the righteous shall not deliver him in the day of his transgression:”

Church attendance and or indulging in religious activities will not shield you from a life of sin neither the judgment that awaits those that contravene the commandments of God. That is the reason God wants you to make today a moment of your transformation.

Ezekiel 33:14-16 “Again, when I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; if he turn from his sin, and do that which is lawful and right; If the wicked restore the pledge, give again that he had robbed, walk in the statutes of life, without committing iniquity; he shall surely live, he shall not die. None of his sins that he hath committed shall be mentioned unto him: he hath done that which is lawful and right; he shall surely live.”

You can change the negative verdict into positive. You can change that evil prophecy or bad dream today. You can turn that near success syndrome to real success right now! You can change that impossibility to possibility today because the secret of your breakthrough is turning away from sin. You will do it, and when you do, you will experience new life.

John 8:32 “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

Having known the truth, your decision now will determine your destiny tomorrow. That is to so that if bitter is to turn to better, and if your dark situation is to turn to light, and if sickness is to give way to healing, and if oppression is to surrender to liberation, and if you must experience deliverance, you have to remove all objects of sin, and Satanism from your life.

Resist immoral associates and every other thing coming from Satan the devil. When you make up your mind and you put sin and bitterness where they belong, then Christ will rollover your story for the better and bring the much-desired change into your life.

Isaiah 55:6-7 “Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near: Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.”

You will obtain the mercy of God today and your bitter nature will become a better life as you come to Christ in Jesus name!

Ezekiel 34:25 “And I will make with them a covenant of peace, and will cause the evil beasts to cease out of the land: and they shall dwell safely in the wilderness, and sleep in the woods.”

The Lord is calling you to step out of sin and He wants you to have a covenant (an agreement) with Him so that you will be able to enjoy the benefits of His divine pardon for your life and for your family.

When you accept the offer of the Lord, He will forgive your sins and make peace reign in your heart and your family will also experience divine peace. He will also grant you complete protection from the enemy hunting after your life.

Today, as you come to Jesus, evil operation will cease in your life and that curse working against you will be broken because the Lord has earmarked you for blessing.

Ezekiel 34:26 “And I will make them and the places round about my hill a blessing; and I will cause the shower to come down in his season; there shall be showers of blessing.”

Expect the showers of salvation and miscellaneous miracles upon your life today because God will move in His divine elements to set you free.

Ezekiel 36:25-27 “Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you. A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them.”

God wants to make you a candidate for salvation. He will cleanse you and forgive you all that you have sinned. Afterwards, He will give you a new heart because there is a way out of bitterness and into that which is better.

Ezekiel 36:11 “And I will multiply upon you man and beast, and they shall increase and bring fruit: and I will settle you after your old estates, and will do better unto you than at your beginnings: and ye shall know that I am the LORD.”

As you embrace Jesus, whatever good thing you may have experienced in the past, greater is coming today. Your personal life will become better. Your family life will become better. Your professional life will become better. Your friendship will become better. In fact, everything in your life will turn around for the better because you are experiencing a better life through Jesus.

My friend, this is the day! This is your day: a day when every negative thing will give way in your life. A day when the power of God will come from heaven and take over your spirit, soul and body, and drive away those negative symptoms out of your life.

The Lord is telling you tonight that life can become better. He wants you to understand that you are under a mandate to make your life better and that you can make it to become better here on earth and in eternity.

When you receive Jesus into your life as your Saviour, you will not face the prospect of languishing in hell for the rest of your life in eternity. That is why you need to come out of sin and the bitter life of oppression and depression it heralds and you will be proud you did!

What are you waiting for? Accept Jesus into your life right now. Believe that He has the power to save you from sin and confess your sins, and He will abundantly pardon you and write your name in heaven.

Bow your head and pray asking the God for forgiveness and receive Jesus Christ into your life today.

