The Rock’s Daughter, Simone Johnson, Signs With WWE to become a wrestler

WWE has added a member of wrestling royalty to its training center. Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has signed with WWE and begun training at its Performance Center in Florida, the company announced Monday.

Simone, 18, is the only child of Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife Dany Garcia. She began training at the Performance Center in late 2018, but only on a part-time basis.

Johnson’s grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, are both WWE Hall of Famers.

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive have earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” WWE executive vice president Paul “Triple H,” Levesque said in a statement.

“Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar.”

The Rock has been supportive of his daughter’s decision to pursue a career in pro wrestling.

“I love the idea. We had this big conversation, she came with me to Hong Kong [and] Beijing,” he told Good Morning America in 2018. “I said, ‘Honey, whatever your passion is, I support that.’ And wrestling was good to me, I started my career in Madison Square Garden. So, yeah, bring it on, she’s going to be a champ.”

