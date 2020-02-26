The mystery man behind Nigeria’s leading E-commerce company, Patricia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The E-commerce company making waves in Nigeria right now is Patricia Technologies Limited, simply known as Patricia. Since its establishment in 2017 the company has gone on to win many great feats.

And they have largely done that by entrenching trust in an industry almost devoid of that and by providing innovative services.

And the mystery man behind it all is a 24 year-old Nigeria, Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje, who’s imbued with the ambition to usher the whole of African into the digital age.

Hanu Aigbodje’s Patricia is into selling, buying and storing of bitcoins; buying and selling of gift cards; they have a device which can help customers find any lost item called “HANK”; there’s also a product known as Patricia Refill which allows users convert airtime to cash; and PatriciaPay, a payment solution where users pay with bitcoins and so much more.

And only recently, the company launched Africa’s first bitcoin ATM card. All thanks to the genius and the creativity of Hanu Aigbodje.

Aigbodje said he actually started business as an entrepreneur at age of eight years. He did all sorts of petty businesses before fate thrust on him the opportunity to make a change and a life so much like a fairy-tale. He had a humble beginning with little else than guts and vision.

Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje was born in Warri, Delta State on November 16, 1995. He was raised in three different cities of Nigeria, namely; Warri, Lagos and Portharcourt.

He attended Prime International School for his nursery education between 1997 and 1999 before enrolling in Royal Heritage for his primary education between 1999 and 2005. Both schools are in Warri Delta State.

Later on, he moved to Prime International School, also in Warri but was only able to do his Junior Secondary School education between 2005 and 2008 before proceeding to Immanuel International School, Portharcourt, Rivers State, to complete his secondary education (2008-2011).

He did his basic studies between 2011and 2012 at the University of Portharcourt and studied mathematics and statistics at the same university (2013-2018). He is an Urhobo man from Udu local government area of Delta State.

While he was having his tertiary education Aigbodje had his eyes set on owning his own business. Even before his graduation, he had set up his company, Patricia which has become a big player in its sector.

