International consortium of project managers and think-tanks, The Leadership Project, is poised to congregate global business leaders and thought-leaders for the maiden edition of the West African Business Leaders’Summit(WBLS) on the 4th of March 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria. Conceptualised in partnership with The Global Leadership Network, the event is aimed at equipping business owners and entrepreneurs with critical skills necessary for the 21st-century marketplace.

At the West African Leaders Summit, business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives are expected to gain insights and practical knowledge from established industry experts, to further enable them to make balanced and informed decisions in their respective roles.

Speakers at the conference include global business thought leaders such as Mitch Barns, a 3-time World Economic Forum speaker/panellist who is renowned for his expertise in identifying consumer and market trends. Barns is the founder, Second Half Advisors and former CEO, Nielsen Holdings.

According to Barns, the Lead Speaker, the data we have available to us today can help improve our businesses in so many ways, one of which is efficiency gains. These gains are valuable because they can improve not only individual businesses but entire markets and the society as a whole.

“At the West African Business Leaders’ Summit, we will be uncovering key leadership principles, innovation possibilities and leveraging available data that has the potential to positively impact businesses, individuals and the Nigerian economy at large,” he added.

Also speaking will be Toyin Sanni, Group CEO, Emerging Africa Capital Group. Sanni is a multiple award-winning business leader and published author who leads groups that provide advisory and capital raising solutions for infrastructure and development across Africa to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Carla Harris, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, a renowned banking expert with extensive industry experiences across several corporate sectors; and Horst Schulze, co-founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and a top player in the international hospitality and property industries will also be speaking at the event via a videocast.

