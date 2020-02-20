Kindly Share This Story:

On March 4th, 2020, a vast array of business owners, entrepreneurs and corporate executives will congregate in Lagos for the maiden edition of the West African Business Leaders’ Summit (WABLS), a business conference aimed at equipping entrepreneurs and business professionals with imperative skills required for competitive positioning and growth in the ever-changing 21st-century marketplace.

With a focus on leadership, innovation, and profitability, the event will feature both international and Nigerian industry experts slated to share practical knowledge and insights to enable business owners to make balanced and informed decisions in their respective roles. Scheduled speakers for the event include ex-CEO of Nielsen Holdings and a 3-time World Economic Forum speaker/panellist, Mitch Barns; multi-award winning business leader and Group CEO of Emerging Africa Capital Group, Toyin Sanni; Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, Carla Harris; and Schulze, Co-Founder of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Horst Schulze

According to the Convener of The Leadership Project, Godman Akinlabi, the conglomerate was established to foster the emergence of well-rounded leaders in Africa capable of effectuating far-reaching socio-economic development.

“The Leadership Project is all about bridging the leadership gap in Africa, especially from the perspective of the private sector by vouchsafing stakeholders with the requisite tools for first-rate growth. We have, therefore, conceptualised a sustainable non-profit organisation that will among many other things organise such conferences and other suitable activities to attain the overarching objective.’’

According to a Client Service Manager at Zenera Consulting, a frontline Branding and Public Relations firm and partner for the conference, Idongesit Edet, ICT experts and managers believe that one of the essential skills needed for the success of future businesses is the efficient understanding and analysis of data, hence the reason behind the inclusion of an internationally acclaimed data and analytics expert on the speaking roster.

‘’Zenera Consulting partnered with The Leadership Project on The West African Business Leaders’ Summit as it aligns with the virtues of leadership, innovation and creativity of our business conferencing expression, ZeneraEngage,’’ Edet said.

Furthermore, the Regional Coordinator, West and Central Africa for Global Leadership Network (GLN) and a partner of the conference, FrancisOlubambi, the Summit aims to energise, envision, and equip entrepreneurs with the requisite skills and information needed to attract investment and maximise profit.

“The African continent has witnessed the failure of many start-ups due to the challenges that plague developing countries and we are aware of the incessant failure of these start-ups to fully utilise the information at their disposal. Accordingly, we have identified that data is a veritable tool for not only these businesses but the development of Africa and can be likened to its new lifeblood, therefore, have secured the buy-in of a seasoned data and analytics professionals to share key insights with attendees,’’ he added

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: