The escapist theory of humans going to live in Heaven

By Teacher Franklin

MAN has had this erroneous belief of home in heaven afterlife on earth thus, like Prophet Isaiah said in Isaiah 1:18, “Come now, and let us reason together.’’ We invite you to let’s reason the following scriptures below.

WHAT IS EARTH?

Is one of the planetary bodies that make up the universe. It is the only known place that sustains life. There is a supernatural energy or force that designed it so, and He is the Lord God.

God called forth founded, created or formed the earth from the waters. (Genesis 1:2:1-7 10-15; Job 26:7:28:5-11, Psalm 24:1-28; 9;11. In all of the quoted scriptures, earth is one. It is written in the singular tense, while heaven is in the form, indicating that there are many heavens.

INTENTION AND PURPOSE OF EARTH BY GOD

The all-wise and knowledgeable God formed the earth for man to perpetually live and dwell on (Genesis 1:26-31; 2:15) He gave man absolute and total charge for earth, to create a type of heaven on earth. God hadn’t an afterthought. And never a time did God purpose for man to come and dwell with him in his villa (heaven) Otherwise, all citizens of every nation will want to go stay in their president’s villa. (Psalm 115:14-16B; Isaiah 45;12A 18). The concluding phrase is, ‘’For thus says the LORD, who created the heaven. Who is God? Who formed the earth and made it? Who has established It? Who did not create it in vain? Who formed it to be inhabited? I am the LORD, and there is no other’’ (Isaiah 45:18)

THE DESIGNING ROOM

There is a designing room in every standard factory, and establishment and on the door is written ‘’Out of bounds’’ There the Almighty dwells to design all the creation and it is exclusive to him and the God hand no other can get close. Here is the first heaven. (Genesis 2:1; Isaiah 42:5; 45:12b-13: 18a Daniel 4:13,17,23-26 Matthew 11:25-27 John 1:1-4, Nehemiah 9:6 18:3,12-13,31-32;6:46

THE SECOND HEAVEN

Genesis 1:26; Psalm 139: 13-18; Ezekiel 28:1-15. This strater of heaven could be said to be God’s workshop as it were, where he meets with other hosts of heaven for fabrication, assembling or fitting in place all the parts secretly provided for by God. These include the Pleiades, Orion’s the seven stars or constellations which have direct effect on the earth where man dwells (Job 9:9;38:31:34: Psalm 104:20 Amos 4;13,5:8)

THE THIRD HEAVEN

The sky, cloud, moon, stars, sun which are visible to earthman. These to have direct influence on man. These could be said to be the showroom for all that have been designed in the secret and crafted for man to see the power and beauty of God. (Jeremiah 10:2, Isaiah 26:13, Matthew 16:2-3.)

Authority has been given to man to take charge of the second and third heaven, but, man has from creation violated and destroyed God’s plans for the earth.

