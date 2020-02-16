The escapist theory of humans going to live in Heaven (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

BY TEACHER FRANKLIN

Desecration of the Earth

Job 20:27-28, Psalm 73:25, man in the quest for knowledge has rather gone off completely, and not even the advent of Christ has helped matters. Thus, Matthew 24:29-30, 26:63-64, Mark 14:16-62, Isaiah 7:6, Luke 21:25-28, John 14:1-4, Acts 1:9-11, Hebrew 9:27-28

Heaven of God’s above Heaven of God’s abode is so pure, clean and crystally glittering that the earth man who from after the fall as defined all of GOD’S and Jesus intervention plan, can approach God’s throne, not to talk of going there to live. Job 37:21, Psalm 24:3-4, it was not designed to accommodate man at any time.

Where then will man be in the end?

Even with the advent and teaching of Christ, man has not understood Him. The Psalmist says in chapter 37:11 that “But the meek shall inherit the earth. And shall delight themselves in the abundance of peace” and Jesus too in Matthew 5:5 said, “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.

These quotes have been grossly misunderstood and also the Lord’s Prayer which has the following lines “your kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven”.

Never a time did God purpose man to come and live with him in Heaven. Man has violated God’s divine principle of living on earth he has destroyed the earth and is wanting to escape to live and dwell in heaven. No scripture supports this line of thinking rather; God will create a new earth for only the meek and righteous in or by Christ.

The following scripture, Isaiah 65:17-26, 66:22-24, Revelation 21:1-8,22-27 explains that yes the best GOD will do for those who endeavor to live godly in Christ-like life is to create a new heaven and a new earth for man. Even with these, man still intends to go live in heaven. Nobody is reasoning as to this future event, the creation of a new earth. It is obvious that in the new earth only humans with a renewed, change of heart and a heart of flesh shall live there. God himself will give man such heart.

Meanwhile, at death, until Christ comes the second time, all the dead are in the grave. Acts 2-29, 13:33-37, Romans 8:11, I Corinthians 15:12-29, I Thessalonians 4:13-18, II Peter 3.

