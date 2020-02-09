Thai soldier who went on deadly rampage shot dead by security forces

Kindly Share This Story:

A soldier who went on a deadly rampage in Thailand, killing more than 20 people and injuring dozens of others, has been shot dead by security forces, police confirmed.

“It’s over now,” Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of the capital Bangkok early Sunday.

The shooter was shot dead in a mall where he had holed up, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen also confirmed in a statement.

The shooter was identified as 32-year-old Sergeant Jakrapanth Thomma.

He reportedly shot dead his commanding officer before stealing heavy weapons and a military Humvee from a military base and going on a killing frenzy.

He shot and killed dozens of people in his path as he fled, including at a Buddhist temple.

He then went on a rampage at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east of the capital Bangkok.

The shooter, who had posted parts of his spree on social media, reportedly had a dispute with his commanding officer over money.

