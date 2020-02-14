TETFund challenges academic researchers to tackle Nigeria’s problems

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund,has tasked researchers in the academic community to end the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria through research.

This came as it explained that its recent exposure of some illegalities being perpetuated by some scholars over money for foreign studies, was aimed at stopping the unwholesome trends.

TETFund’s Director of Research and Development, Dr Salihu Bakari, said these in Dubai,the United Arab Emirate, UAE, during the just concluded capacity building workshop it organised for researchers drawn from selected universities in Nigeria.

Bakari said challenge thrown at academic researchers came against the backdrop of too much concentration on research publications, rather than addressing the immediate needs of development.

Dr Bakari said the TETFund’s new focus in providing grants for research and development activities in tertiary institutions was borne out of a need to create leverages where contemporary challenges in Nigeria would be resolved.

According to him, the concern raised by the Fund concerning misapplication of scholarly funds by beneficiaries was aimed changing the trend.

“I won’t call it diversion, there is nothing like diversion anywhere because TETFund by law is supposed to disburse and administer funds, so there are always guidelines.

Speaking on the report quoting the organisation of accusing scholars of diverting money meant for foreign studies into buying luxuries including building houses,he said:”So if there are guidelines for application of monies, anytime we find misapplication or infractions, TETFund will pulse further disbursement and ask the recipient to account for the monies given before, TETFund has done much by producing thousands of P.hd holders including sponsoring so many Industrial Based Researches.

Backing the importance of the workshop, Bakari, said academics were meant to use their knowledge in bridging gaps hindering developmental initiatives as it concerns all strata of the Nigerian society.

He said there are many misconceptions regarding the functions of TETFund, as an intervention agency.

“This workshop is meant to set the tone for paradigm shift, TETFund is now moving towards content based intervention in the area of research and development, for too long we have been emphasizing teaching at the expense of research.

” For long universities have been carrying out research for publication and not for development and now government is investing monies in applied research because research should be problem solving, in other words lecturers should be seen at the forefront in diversifying the economy, making sure that the economy is knowledge based, solving our problems through research not with oil alone, “he stated.

Former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro who debunked claims of misappropriation within the academic community, said few isolated cases where some academics have been found wanting, cannot pass for a fair judgement, to say that researchers generally fleece grants given to them.

He corroborated Dr Bakari, saying issuance of grants to academic researchers follows guidelines and due processes before funds can be released one hundred percent.

His words, “Well I think its unfortunate because, really, at least the National Research Fund NGF, where I have been the Chairman, we don’t just give money then close our eyes, first of all any grant given is released in three tranches, first tranche, you will get 60% to enable you kick off, as soon as you get that, somewhere down the line, you get what we call monitoring and evaluation.

“Its a panel or group of about four or five people who will visit you and will have a copy of what your research is all about, that is your proposal and budget estimates, it is only when we are satisfied that the research is moving in the right direction, and that you have budget discipline, and confirming that the budget is being spent accordingly and that you are also having results as expected, it is after such conditions are meant, that we can approve that the second tranche should be given to you.

“So globally, if you look at it, I will say yes we may have problem in one or two cases but by and large, most of the research grants are well spent, you cannot say because of one or two cases, you now use it to colour every person, that is quite unfortunate, by and large, researchers have been using the grants very well”.

