Tension in Edo as four feared killed in riot of tipper driver’s death

BENIN CITY – THERE is tension in Benin City, Edo state capital as four persons are feared dead as a result of clash between security agents and protesters mostly tipper drivers over the death of a man simply identified as Frederick and popularly known as Original.

He was said to have died as a result of wounds sustained from gunshots from a policeman.

The protests which started from early morning yesterday escalated later in the day when the protesters were joined by residents of Azagba community and set bonfires on the Benin – Auchi road and reportedly destroyed vehicles that tried to drive through the barricade they set. Some persons reversed to fine alternative routes while simply parked their vehicles and trekked.

Witnesses said the deaths were recorded when security agents sent to quell the riot arrived the scene but the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was not aware of any death but confirmed that there was a death of Frederick and that he was shot by a policeman on attachment duty to Edo state from Delta state.

In the melee, a van conveying officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service was attacked and personnel of the Correctional Service were beaten and their rifle snatched.

One of the prison officials who was said to have managed to run into the bush with wounds was rescued by some residents and taken to a private hospital.

Spokesman for the Nigeria Correctional Service, Aminu Suleiman, who confirmed the attack said details of the attack were still sketchy denied that inmates were in the vehicle that was attacked by the rioters.

He said: “The details we have are still sketchy, we are still investigating but what I can confirm is that our men who were going outside the city for an official engagement were attacked at Eyaen but we will give more details tomorrow”

Edo Police spokesman Nwabuzor, said the policeman that fired the shot was an Inspector attached to the Department of Operations in Delta State Police Command.

DSP Nwabuzor said the Inspector was on an escort duty attached to a construction firm.

He said they had a misunderstanding with a landlord who was later shot but died while being rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

He said, “That was what led to the riot and all the criminal activities. A rifle of the Correctional Service Officers was snatched. Investigation is on and we will make the public aware of our findings.

On reports of killing of four persons, Nwabuzor said the police did not shoot or carried out arrest of innocent persons.

